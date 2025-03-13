CBP Officers Encounter Canadian Citizens Possessing Cocaine

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Massena encountered a vehicle with two Canadian citizens who possessed narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

On March 8, CBP officers encountered Alexander Herbert, a 35-year-old male Canadian citizen traveling with a Logan Mackenzie Dyer-Charlebois, a 28-year-old female Canadian citizen. During the initial inspection, both Herbert and Dyer-Charlebois failed to produce proper travel identification and were subsequently referred for a secondary examination.

During the secondary examination, CBP officers were able to determine the identities of both travelers. However, during a vehicle inspection, officers discovered several bags of narcotics along with several drug paraphernalia items. The narcotics field tested positive for the properties of cocaine and had a total weight of approximately 41grams.

“Our CBP officers work tirelessly, night and day, to stop dangerous drugs from entering the country,” said Massena Port Director Robert Dwyer. “Their commitment to upholding public safety cannot be understated.”

Both Herbert and Dyer-Charlebois were taken into custody and processed by CBP officers. After processing, the subjects and narcotics were turned over to New York State Police, where they will face multiple felony and misdemeanor narcotics possession charges.

