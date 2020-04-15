CBP Officers in El Paso Seize Non-FDA Compliant Thermometers

Health related products are presented daily for import, it is U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission to ensure only those that meet federal safety requirements enter the American commerce.

An important part of the CBP mission remains the facilitation of legitimate trade. In addition to its own regulations, CBP enforces over 400 laws on behalf of over 40 other U.S. Government agencies. A large number of these import restrictions and requirements are designed to protect the American people from dangerous and illegal goods.

CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas commercial import facility at the El Paso port of entry inspected items in a shipment that were manifested as pyrometers (infrared forehead thermometers) with a value of over $7,000. The thermometers were found to be non-compliant with Food and Drug Administration regulations.

“As part of trade enforcement and compliance, officers are constantly on the lookout for counterfeit and non-compliant products,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “These thermometers may not measure body temperature accurately and could give false readings; this could have serious consequences.”

The shipment was seized pending further investigation.

