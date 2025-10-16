spot_img
CBP Officers in San Juan Seize $4M of Cocaine Hidden in Cargo Container

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Photo: CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team at the Port of San Juan seized 365 pounds (165 kilograms) of cocaine concealed in a cargo container arriving from the Dominican Republic. The seizure occurred on Monday, Oct. 6.

During inbound cargo inspections, A-TCET officers selected a container for physical inspection. Inside the container, officers discovered eight duffel bags hidden among the pallets. Inside the duffel bags, officers found 149 brick-shaped objects, which tested positive for cocaine.

“Yesterday, our dedicated U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have once again demonstrated their commitment to safeguarding our Caribbean Border by interdicting a significant load of narcotics,” said Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Roberto Vaquero. “Every pound of illicit drugs kept off our streets represents lives saved and communities protected from the devastating impact of drug trafficking. We will continue to leverage every resource and work tirelessly to secure our Caribbean Borders and protect the American people.

The seized cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $4 million, was secured in CBP custody.

The original announcement can be found here.

