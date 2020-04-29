(CBP photo)

CBP Officers Intercept Hard Narcotics Worth Over $11.5 Million at the World Trade Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers intercepted a significant amount of hard narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $11.5 million in one enforcement action at the World Trade Bridge.

“This seizure was an enforcement action against transnational criminal organizations that exemplifies the vigilance and dedication our officers practice daily to stop the scourge of hard narcotics from infiltrating our communities,” said Port Director Gregory Alvarez, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Saturday, April 25, at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2020 International trailer hauling a shipment of stone tile for a secondary examination. The trailer was driven by a 45-year-old male Mexican citizen traveling from Jalisco, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 579.37 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the shipment.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $11,587,378.

CBP seized the narcotics and trailer. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Border Security

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top