CBP Officers Intercept Nearly Half a Million Dollars Worth of Meth at Andrade Port of Entry

October 30, 2025
Methamphetamine
(Photo: DEA)

The Andrade Port of Entry, one of the smallest U.S. land border crossings along California’s border with Mexico, continues to play a critical role in safeguarding the nation’s security. Despite its size, the port’s impact on the safety and security of the United States is substantial which was demonstrated by seizures within a four-day period of 408 packages of methamphetamine weighing 386 pounds worth over $482,500.

On Sept. 26, a traveler applied for entry into the United States from Mexico where the primary CBP officer, along with a canine enforcement officer and assigned human/narcotics detector dog, conducted a cursory inspection of the vehicle. A total of 219 packages were discovered in door panels, rear seats, the gas tank, rear quarter panels, the trunk, and the spare tire of the vehicle. The packages were removed and tested positive for methamphetamine weighing over 239 pounds.

On Sept. 29. when a roving CBP officer, along with a canine enforcement officer and assigned human/narcotics detector dog, conducted a cursory inspection of a vehicle. In secondary inspection, a total of 189 packages were discovered in the rear quarter panels, rear doors and the roof of the vehicle. The 189 packages were removed and tested positive for methamphetamine weighing 147 pounds.

“The Andrade Port of Entry exemplifies the vital role every border crossing plays in ensuring the safety and security of our nation,” said Calexico Port Director Roque Caza. “Through steadfast enforcement efforts, we protect our communities and uphold the integrity of our borders.”

The original announcement can be found here.

