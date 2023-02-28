40.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
spot_img
HomeCBP
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCBP

CBP Officers Make History with Record-Breaking Fentanyl and Meth Seizure at Andrade Port of Entry

CBP officers seized 46 packages of fentanyl pills weighing nearly 54 pounds with an estimated street value of $746,590 and 30 packages of methamphetamine weighing slightly more than 32 pounds with an estimated street value of $211,990.

By Homeland Security Today
CBP officers discovered a total of 76 packages concealed within the gas tank. (CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Andrade Port of Entry intercepted the largest seizure in the history of the port with almost $1 million worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine .

On Feb. 26 at approximately 1:13 p.m., CBP officers encountered a 37-year-old woman, who is a United States citizen, driving a 2016 pickup truck, applying for admission into the United States from Mexico at the Andrade Port of Entry.

During initial examination, a CBP officer referred the driver and the vehicle for further inspection. At the inspection area, a non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle was conducted. CBP officers utilized the port’s imaging system to screen the vehicle and observed irregularities in the gas tank. A CBP K-9 team screened the vehicle and received a positive alert to the presence of narcotics.

After a thorough inspection, CBP officers discovered a total of 76 packages concealed within the gas tank. It was determined that 46 packages were fentanyl pills weighing nearly 54 pounds and an estimated street value of $746,590 and 30 packages of methamphetamine weighing slightly more than 32 pounds and an estimated street value of $211,990.

“Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drug threats our nation has ever encountered. Continuing to amplify fentanyl awareness and the dangers it poses to the health and safety of the American people is paramount,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Day after day, our officers work diligently on the front-line to secure our borders and keep our communities safe.”

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP officers. The driver was turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.  

Read more at CBP

Previous articleSeneca County Man Sentenced for Defrauding the U.S. Coast Guard
Next articleFrontex Calls for Industry Participation to Find Innovative Border Security Technologies
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals