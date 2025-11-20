CBP Officers Recover $10M Worth of Cocaine From Cargo Vessel Arriving in San Juan

spot_img
November 20, 2025

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the San Juan Field Office seized 530 kilograms (1,168 pounds) of cocaine during three interdictions aboard a cargo vessel arriving from the Dominican Republic in Nov. 11. The narcotics, with an estimated street value exceeding $10 million, were concealed in modified chassis compartments and duffel bags hidden within palletized cargo.

The seizures occurred aboard the M/V Lyktos, which arrived in San Juan from Santo Domingo. Upon the vessel’s arrival, CBP Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team officers conducted a routine integrity assessment. During container inspections, officers identified irregularities in several chassis, prompting further investigation.

“These interdictions demonstrate the vigilance, expertise, and professionalism of our CBP officers,” said Roberto Vaquero, director of field operations for the San Juan Field Office. “Smugglers continuously adapt their methods, but our teams remain steadfast. Using advanced technology, canine partners, and officer expertise, we are stopping dangerous drugs at our Caribbean border before they reach our communities.”

The narcotics were seized by CBP, and Homeland Security Investigations took custody of the contraband for further investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

 

