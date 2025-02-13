CBP Officers Seize $1.4M in Cocaine at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry last Thursday seized more than $1.4 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain rigorous vigilance and that dedication coupled with non-intrusive inspection system technology yielded this significant cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 Freightliner tractor hauling a fuel tanker for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 42 packages containing a total of 108.29 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the tractor.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,445,896.

CBP seized the narcotics, tractor and tanker. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

