34.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 6, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

CBP Officers Seize $1.6 Million in Cocaine at the Roma International Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing 120.15 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry. (CBP Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Roma International Bridge cargo facility seized $1.6 million in cocaine concealed within a tractor trailer.

“Our CBP officers continue to remain vigilant in the cargo environment and their effective utilization of officer experience and technological tools and resources yielded the seizure of a significant amount of narcotics,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

On Jan. 31, CBP officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico hauling a commercial shipment of soft drinks. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of canines and non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 50 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 120.15 pounds (54.5 kg) concealed within the shipment. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $1,604,262.

CBP OFO turned the truck, narcotics and driver over to Roma Police Department who arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
TSA Shares Travel Tips for Chiefs and Eagle Fans Flying to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX
Next article
AMO Seizes Over 350KG of Cocaine Near Dorado, Puerto Rico
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals