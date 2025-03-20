CBP Officers Seize 16 Firearms Plus Multiple Magazines and Ammo in Major Bust at Del Rio Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers at Del Rio Port of Entry on Monday seized a significant cache of weapons, magazines, and ammunition during an outbound examination.

Texas Department of Public Safety initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

“Our frontline CBP officers take CBP’s border security mission seriously, and this large outbound weapons seizure reflects our firm commitment and resolve to uphold that mission,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “Large weapons seizures like these, coupled with ongoing coordination between state and federal law enforcement partners exemplify our continued efforts to help keep our border communities safe and secure, on both sides of the river.”

The seizure occurred on Monday, March 17 at the Del Rio International Bridge when CBP officers conducting outbound examinations selected a southbound 2006 Ford F-350 van for a secondary inspection. Following an intensive examination that included use of CBP canines and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered a total of 16 weapons (including three 5.56mm AR-style rifles), 26 magazines and 182 rounds of ammunition (including some .50-caliber rounds) hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers turned the contraband and vehicle over to Texas DPS.

The original announcement can be found here.