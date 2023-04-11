53.6 F
CBP Officers Seize 223 Pounds of DMT at Gateway International Bridge

The seizure took place on Friday, Mar. 31, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 41-year-old female United States citizen attempted entry into the United States driving a 2007 BMW.

By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing 223 pounds of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) seized by CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. (CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted a significant load of alleged dimethyltryptamine, commonly known as DMT, hidden within a 2007 BMW.

“Our CBP officers used multiple law enforcement tools to carry out this extraordinary seizure and our streets and neighborhoods are safer for it,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Friday, Mar. 31, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 41-year-old female United States citizen attempted entry into the United States driving a 2007 BMW. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 42 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 223.37 pounds of alleged DMT.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

