In a significant enforcement operation over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry seized $247,500 in unreported currency concealed within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

The discovery underscores CBP’s commitment to thwarting the illegal exportation of bulk U.S. currency, which is often linked to illicit activities and transnational criminal organizations.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity, or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 11, when CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge stopped a white Nissan sedan heading southbound to Mexico. Upon further inspection, officers discovered 14 bundles of cash, totaling $247,500, hidden within the vehicle.

The CBP officers seized the currency, and special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have since initiated a criminal investigation.

While it is legal to carry more than $10,000 across U.S. borders, federal law mandates that sums of $10,000 or more must be declared to a CBP officer upon entry or exit. Concealing such amounts with the intent to evade reporting requirements is a federal offense. Failure to declare can lead to the seizure of the currency and potential arrest.

Individuals who have their currency seized by CBP can petition for its return, but they must demonstrate that the source and intended use of the money were legitimate.

This latest seizure highlights the ongoing efforts by CBP to enforce laws and protect the integrity of U.S. borders against financial crimes linked to broader criminal enterprises.