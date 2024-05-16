66 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 16, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Officers Seize $240K in Hidden Cash at Pharr International Bridge

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon

In a significant enforcement operation over the weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry seized $247,500 in unreported currency concealed within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

The discovery underscores CBP’s commitment to thwarting the illegal exportation of bulk U.S. currency, which is often linked to illicit activities and transnational criminal organizations.

“CBP officers conduct outbound enforcement operations to protect against unreported exportations of bulk U.S. currency, which often can be proceeds from alleged illicit activity, or currency that funds transnational criminal organizations,” said Carlos Rodriguez, Port Director at the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 11, when CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge stopped a white Nissan sedan heading southbound to Mexico. Upon further inspection, officers discovered 14 bundles of cash, totaling $247,500, hidden within the vehicle.

The CBP officers seized the currency, and special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have since initiated a criminal investigation.

While it is legal to carry more than $10,000 across U.S. borders, federal law mandates that sums of $10,000 or more must be declared to a CBP officer upon entry or exit. Concealing such amounts with the intent to evade reporting requirements is a federal offense. Failure to declare can lead to the seizure of the currency and potential arrest.

Individuals who have their currency seized by CBP can petition for its return, but they must demonstrate that the source and intended use of the money were legitimate.

This latest seizure highlights the ongoing efforts by CBP to enforce laws and protect the integrity of U.S. borders against financial crimes linked to broader criminal enterprises.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
50
Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: AI Isn’t Destroying Jobs in Aviation – It’s Giving Us Superpowers to Improve Air Travel
Next article
CBP Seizes $496K in Cocaine Hidden in Cotton Candy Truck at World Trade Bridge
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals