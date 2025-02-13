CBP Officers Seize $498K in Cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry With Two Arrests

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Laredo Port of Entry last weekend seized more than $498,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“The experience and tenacity of our frontline CBP officers combined with the effective use of non-intrusive inspection system technology resulted in the takedown of this load of cocaine,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Friday, Feb. 7 at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2020 Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canines and a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 15 packages containing a total of 37 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $498,940.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested a 70-year-old male Mexican citizen driver and a 49-year-old male Mexican citizen passenger and initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.

The original announcement can be found here.