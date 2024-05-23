70.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 23, 2024
CBP Officers Seize $5.4M in Methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing 606 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry recently seized more than $5.4 million in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“This large seizure illustrates the dedication of our frontline officers to CBP’s border security mission and their effective utilization of inspections technology and canines to detect and interdict narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on May 9 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a commercial shipment of papayas for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a thorough examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 369 packages containing a total of 606 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $5,419,700.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
