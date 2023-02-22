58.7 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCBP

CBP Officers Seize High-Powered Rifles at Del Rio Port of Entry

Officers assigned to outbound operations selected a silver 2004 Ford cargo van traveling to Mexico for inspection.

By Homeland Security Today
(CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers conducting outbound operations seized high-powered rifles, magazines and belt feeder clips hidden in an ice chest and mini-refrigerator.

“Our CBP officers continue to do outstanding enforcement work,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “This interception is just one example of the work they do to protect our communities on both sides of the border.”

The seizure occurred on the evening of Sunday, February 19, at the Del Rio International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a silver 2004 Ford cargo van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination.  Upon physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, 17 weapons, 22 magazines, three belt feeder clips, and two scopes were discovered hidden within an ice chest, and mini-refrigerator.

The weapons, magazines, belt feeders, and scopes were seized by CBP OFO officers. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

Read more at CBP

Previous articleDIA Matches Iran Drones to ‘Kamikaze’ UAVs Used by Russia Against Ukraine Civilians
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals