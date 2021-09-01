CBP Officers Seize Mexico-Bound Assault Weapons and Ammunition at the DeConcini Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers conducting outbound operations seized assault rifles, magazines, part and ammunition hidden in a vehicle.

“CBP conducts outbound enforcement operations to help secure our shared border with Mexico,” said Port Director Michael Humphries, Nogales Port of Entry. “This weapon seizure demonstrates an outstanding job by our officers and denied these weapons from Transnational Criminal Organizations.”

The seizure occurred on the evening of August 28, at the DeConcini Port of Entry in downtown Nogales when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a tan 1999 Chevy S10 pick-up truck traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle was referred for a non-intrusive imaging examination where anomalies could be seen in the rear quarter panels on the left and right side of the pick-up bed. Upon removal of the taillight assembly of the vehicle revealed multiple cellophane wrapped packages and socks filled with loose ammunition. Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle, four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 bolts, four AK-47 bolt covers, four AK-47 bolt springs, six AK-47 ammunition magazines and 889 rounds of ammunition were discovered hidden throughout the vehicle.

The weapons, magazines and ammunition were seized by CBP OFO officers.

