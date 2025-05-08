U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mobile Enforcement Team members performing southbound inspections at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing seized 4,030 rounds of ammunition, $1,203 in U.S. currency, and $906 in Mexican pesos May 1. A 33-year-old male U.S. citizen was arrested in the case.

“CBP officers will conduct intermittent pulse and surge southbound operations at area ports to target the smuggling of weapons, ammunition, unreported currency and other violations,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “This is a significant seizure and will help keep our shared international community safer.”

The seizure was made just before 9 p.m. when a 2017 Mercedes Benz CT300 with a single male driver approached the outbound inspection area. CBP MET members directed the driver to shut the engine so they could safely conduct an inspection. The driver ignored the request and continued driving forward. MET officers successfully deployed tire deflation devices to prevent the vehicle from fleeing.

CBP MET officers deployed a taser to gain control of the noncompliant driver after he attempted to roll up the windows and reach for an unknown item in the vehicle. The driver was secured and MET officers located three boxes in the rear seat containing 4,000 rounds of 7.62 x 39 ammunition and 30 rounds of .50 caliber ammunition.

CBP officers seized the vehicle, ammunition, and currency. The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt.

The original announcement can be found here.