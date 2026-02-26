CBP Officers Seize Nearly $6 Million in Meth at World Trade Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at more than $5.9 million hidden within a commercial truck.

“The continued dedication of our frontline CBP officers to the border security mission and their utilization of our high-tech tools helped us zero-in on this significant methamphetamine load,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reflect the seriousness of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our firm resolve to keep our streets safe.”

The seizure occurred on Feb. 13 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a commercial truck hauling a shipment of powder coating for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 662.95 pounds of alleged methamphetamine. The narcotics have a street value of $5,926,392.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

The original announcement can be found here.