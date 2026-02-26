spot_img
CBP Officers Seize Nearly $6 Million in Meth at World Trade Bridge

February 26, 2026
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at more than $5.9 million hidden within a commercial truck.

“The continued dedication of our frontline CBP officers to the border security mission and their utilization of our high-tech tools helped us zero-in on this significant methamphetamine load,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reflect the seriousness of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our firm resolve to keep our streets safe.”

The seizure occurred on Feb. 13 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a commercial truck hauling a shipment of powder coating for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 662.95 pounds of alleged methamphetamine. The narcotics have a street value of $5,926,392.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

The original announcement can be found here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

