CBP Officers Seize Over $14M in Methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing 1,635 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (Photo: CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $14,620,900 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as fresh bell pepper and cucumbers.

“Our CBP officers continue to use all tools and resources to safeguard our borders by preventing these harmful narcotics from reaching America’s streets,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On April 11, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team, officers extracted 300 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 1,635.56 pounds (741.88 kg) concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

The original announcement can be found here.

