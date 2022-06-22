80.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Officers Seize Over $4 Million in Methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

On June 17, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico.

By Homeland Security Today
Packages containing nearly 311 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge. (CBP)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $4,300,000 in alleged methamphetamine.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to help thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On June 17, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection systems (NII) and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 1,200 packages weighing 310.85 pounds (141 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer, and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

Read more at CBP

Previous articleMultiyear Investigation Leads to 26 Defendants Indicted, Nearly 500,000 Counterfeit Pills Seized
Next articleFormer DARPA, NIST Director Arati Prabhakar Nominated to Lead White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals