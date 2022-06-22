CBP Officers Seize Over $4 Million in Methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $4,300,000 in alleged methamphetamine.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to help thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On June 17, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection systems (NII) and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 1,200 packages weighing 310.85 pounds (141 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer, and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

Read more at CBP