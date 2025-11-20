spot_img
CBP Officers Stop Box Truck Carrying $2.6M in Meth at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 20, 2025
Packages containing 291 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. (Photo: CBP)

The bad guys got a bit of a shock this weekend as U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized alleged methamphetamine valued at more than $2.6 million hidden within a tractor trailer hauling batteries.

“Our frontline CBP officers maintained strict vigilance and short circuited a significant methamphetamine smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These kinds of enforcement actions validate our ongoing border security efforts and prevent this poison from reaching U.S. streets.”

The seizure occurred on Nov. 14 at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a box truck hauling a shipment of batteries for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered 40 packages containing a total of 291 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics have a street value of $2,604,215.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

The original announcement can be found here.

