CBP Puts the Border Wall System Online with New Web Page

U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has launched a southern border wall system webpage that features construction video and an interactive map. The page will give the American people a first-hand look at its construction and the border wall system’s impact on national security.

The border wall system is a critical tool for Border Patrol agents—it helps slow or stop those who attempt to illegally cross into the United States, giving agents time to respond and make an arrest. The border wall system’s effectiveness also goes beyond the barrier itself, to include the roads, lighting, and technology that help agents secure the border.

The border wall system webpage provides a new and innovative look into the border wall system, which anyone with internet access can view. It includes video and drone footage of construction of the border wall system across several miles of the border, an interactive map that allows users to zoom in on new border wall construction projects, a dedicated border wall system twitter feed, and an infographic of border wall system construction.

