CBP Reducing Hours of Operation for the Vanceboro, Maine, Port of Entry

A traffic volume study revealed that the Vanceboro POE processed approximately 89% of its traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be reducing the hours of operations for the Vanceboro Port of Entry (POE) from 24/7 to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. beginning on September 11, 2022.

CBP will maintain border crossings in Calais at Ferry Point and International Avenue, both of which operate 24/7 and are located approximately 32 miles south of Vanceboro. The change to operational hours comes as an attempt to better allocate resources during peak travel periods within the Calais, ME area of operations.

“CBP is constantly searching for better ways to serve the American people,” said Jennifer De La O, Boston Director of Field Operations. “By reducing Vanceboro’s hours of operation to peak travel periods, CBP will be able to redeploy those resources locally to better serve rail traffic and the Vanceboro, Maine border crossing community.”

A traffic volume study revealed that the Vanceboro POE processed approximately 89% of its traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and rail traffic was also significantly increasing in the same timeframe.

CBP’s border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. CBP officers screen international travelers and cargo and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

