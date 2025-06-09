72.5 F
CBP Releases New Guide to Address Forced Labor Concerns

Forced labor

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has published a new Withhold Release Order (WRO) and Finding Modifications Guide. This document provides CBP’s guidance on:

  • How entities subject to a WRO or Finding may file a petition to request a modification of the WRO or Finding with CBP
  • How to identify, correct, and prevent Forced Labor conditions in the production of goods for export to the U.S.
  • Information and evidence to include in a WRO or Finding modification petition

To read the new Withhold Release Order (WRO) and Finding Modifications Guide click here.

