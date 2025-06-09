U.S. Customs and Border Protection has published a new Withhold Release Order (WRO) and Finding Modifications Guide. This document provides CBP’s guidance on:

How entities subject to a WRO or Finding may file a petition to request a modification of the WRO or Finding with CBP

How to identify, correct, and prevent Forced Labor conditions in the production of goods for export to the U.S.

Information and evidence to include in a WRO or Finding modification petition

To read the new Withhold Release Order (WRO) and Finding Modifications Guide click here.