U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announces a notable achievement by its newest canine member on his first day of work. “Flash”, a rescued beagle, and the latest addition to CBP’s Beagle Brigade, successfully identified and helped seize a substantial amount of prohibited food items at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

On May 10, Flash, newly trained to detect various agricultural products that pose potential threats to U.S. agriculture, alerted a CBP Agriculture Specialist to a passenger’s luggage arriving from Nigeria. Upon further inspection, CBP discovered prohibited items including infested beans, cow skin, herbs, soup mix, seeds, wood, and yams. The vigilant rookie canine also uncovered fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat products. These items, which could carry pests or diseases, were seized, and destroyed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Flash to our Atlanta team,” said Clay Thomas Atlanta Area Port Director for CBP, “His successful detection on his first day underscores the critical role our canine units play in protecting American agriculture.” Thomas further shared, “Flash’s keen sense of smell and dedicated training are invaluable assets in our ongoing efforts to safeguard our country.”

Flash’s addition to the Beagle Brigade highlights CBP’s commitment to utilizing innovative and effective measures in preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the United States. The use of agriculture detection dogs is a critical component of CBP’s strategy to protect the nation’s agriculture and natural resources.

Rescued and trained at the National Detector Dog Training Center in Newnan, Georgia, Flash’s journey from the Humane Society in Blue Ridge Georgia to duty at ATL airport is a testament to the agency’s dedication to animal welfare and our Homeland Security mission. CBP’s Beagle Brigade, with its highly trained canine handlers, continues to be a frontline defense against potential agricultural threats.