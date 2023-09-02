CBP Seeks Industry Information on LowInfrared Camera Capabilities for Vehicles

This U.S. Customs and Border Protection RFI seeks to obtain the current status of industry capabilities in the area of LowInfrared Camera (LIRC) solutions to support CBP vehicles. LIRC solutions would operate within CBP vehicles in order to enhance license plate and vehicle information captures during difficult weather, nighttime, and/or otherwise challenging operating conditions. LIRC solutions would store and transmit captured information to the CBP vehicle’s cloud-based Video Management System (VMS).

CBP’s mission is to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the Nation’s economic prosperity. To achieve this mission, CBP deploys evolving and highly capable people, processes, and technology to actively monitor and screen individuals entering the United States. One of the technologies recently deployed by CBP is Incident-Driven Video Recording Systems (IDVRS), which can assist in providing transparency into CBP operations and record interactions between CBP law enforcement personnel and the public. As part of the IDVRS program, CBP is planning to deploy Vehicle-Mounted Cameras (VMCs) and supporting technologies, including LIRC solutions, to CBP vehicles.

CBP is planning to deploy a select number of VMCs at known interdiction points where fixed camera systems do not record agent interactions with the public; these VMCs require all footage to be stored in a VMS. As part of recent technology and field evaluations, it was determined that CBP vehicles may require LIRC solutions in order to augment the deployment of VMCs. CBP is therefore interested in understanding existing market capabilities to equip VMC systems with LIRC solutions.

CBP requests that vendors answer the following LIRC solution related questions explicitly in a response to be submitted following the directions outlined below.

Read more at SAM.gov