CBP Seize Almost 6 Pounds of Fentanyl in Detroit

Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations seized nearly six pounds of fentanyl at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit, June 2.

Officers were conducting inspections of inbound international mail when a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of the synthetic opioid. A physical inspection of the package revealed multiple plastic bags of pills, which were identified as fentanyl through subsequent testing.

The pills were seized, and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

“I can tell you that the dangers of fentanyl cannot be overstated,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “According to the CDC, in 2023, there were over 100,000 drug overdose deaths, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl being the main contributors. Given that just 2 milligrams can be a lethal dose, this amount had the potential to kill over 1.3 million people.”

The discovery is the largest of its kind for the Port of Detroit, and one of the largest inbound fentanyl seizures on the northern border within the last five years.

“One of CBP’s primary objectives is the prevention of dangerous narcotics such as fentanyl from entering the United States,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “I’m proud of Detroit’s Express Consignment Team for their diligent inspection that led to the successful interception of this deadly drug.”