CBP Seize More Than $16M in Methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at more than $16 million hidden within a tractor trailer hauling decorative items.

“Our frontline CBP officers remain ever vigilant and through an effective combination of applying technology and inspection experience they interdicted this significant load of hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reflect the seriousness of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our resolve to maintain a robust enforcement posture to disrupt would-be smuggling attempts and prevent this poison from reaching U.S. streets.”

The seizure occurred on Nov. 5 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a box truck hauling a shipment of plaster vases for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered concealed within the commodity a total of 1,792.79 pounds of alleged methamphetamine. The narcotics have a total street value of $16,026,546.

CBP officers seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

