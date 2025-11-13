spot_img
46.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 13, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & ImmigrationCBP

CBP Seize More Than $16M in Methamphetamine at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 13, 2025
Methamphetamine
(Photo: DEA)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized methamphetamine valued at more than $16 million hidden within a tractor trailer hauling decorative items.

“Our frontline CBP officers remain ever vigilant and through an effective combination of applying technology and inspection experience they interdicted this significant load of hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reflect the seriousness of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our resolve to maintain a robust enforcement posture to disrupt would-be smuggling attempts and prevent this poison from reaching U.S. streets.”

The seizure occurred on Nov. 5 at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a box truck hauling a shipment of plaster vases for secondary inspection. Following a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered concealed within the commodity a total of 1,792.79 pounds of alleged methamphetamine. The narcotics have a total street value of $16,026,546.

CBP officers seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

The original announcement can be found here.

50
Previous article
CBP Launches Program Allowing Retired Personnel to Return to Duty
Next article
ICE Houston Field Office Reports 1,505 Arrests During 10-Day Operation

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES