U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers conducting outbound operations this weekend at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized weapons, magazines and ammunition hidden within a vehicle.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to exercise vigilance in the outbound environment and that dedication to duty coupled with inspections experience resulted in this significant outbound weapons seizure,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “These types of seizures perfectly illustrate CBP’s commitment to helping secure our shared border with Mexico.”

The seizure occurred on Saturday, April 6, at the Camino Real International Bridge when officers assigned to outbound operations selected a 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle was referred for a non-intrusive inspection system examination. During physical inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered 22 weapons, 22 magazines and 1,480 rounds of ammunition hidden within plastic totes.

The weapons, ammunition and magazines were seized by CBP OFO officers. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.