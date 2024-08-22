CBP Seizes $302K in Cocaine Plus Handgun at Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $302,602 hidden within a 1996 Volvo.

“As our officers go about their routine duties, they remain vigilant and their diligence paid off when they intercepted this significant load of narcotics,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 46-year-old male Mexican citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States driving a 1996 Volvo. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered 10 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 22.66 pounds of alleged cocaine. Additionally, CBP officers discovered and seized a handgun, two magazines and 10 rounds of .380-caliber ammunition.

The estimated street value of the cocaine from the seizure is approximately $302,602.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, handgun, magazines, and ammunition along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.