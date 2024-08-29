70.5 F
CBP Seizes $3 Million Worth of Cocaine at Rio Grande City Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Rio Grande City Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $3 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise vigilance in the cargo environment and their inspection skill coupled with technology and our canine unit all contributed to this significant seizure,” said Port Director Rogelio Olivares, Rio Grande City Port of Entry. “Seizures like these exemplify CBP’s commitment to advancing our border security mission while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

The seizure occurred on August 24 at the Rio Grande City International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of charcoal for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 100 packages containing a total of 228 pounds of alleged cocaine within the conveyance. The narcotics had a street value of $3,044,859.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

