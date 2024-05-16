U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the World Trade Bridge made a significant drug bust, uncovering cocaine concealed within a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of cotton candy.

On Thursday, May 9, a CBP officer conducted a secondary inspection of the vehicle. Utilizing advanced non-intrusive inspection technology and the keen senses of CBP canines, officers discovered 15 packages containing a total of 37 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden inside the conveyance.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance and that dedication to the mission coupled with an effective use of technology resulted in the interception of a significant amount of cocaine,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reinforce the importance and necessity of our ongoing border security mission.”

The intercepted narcotics have an estimated street value of $496,879. CBP seized the drugs, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents have launched an investigation into the incident.

This operation underscores the critical role of CBP officers in securing the nation’s borders and preventing the smuggling of illegal substances into the country. The effective use of technology, combined with the expertise and dedication of CBP personnel, continues to safeguard our communities from the threat of drug trafficking.