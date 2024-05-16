66 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, May 16, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Seizes $496K in Cocaine Hidden in Cotton Candy Truck at World Trade Bridge

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
A young girl walks with pink cotton candy at an outdoor park at summer time in the Spokane Washington Suburb of Liberty Lake, Washington.
(iStock Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the World Trade Bridge made a significant drug bust, uncovering cocaine concealed within a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of cotton candy.

On Thursday, May 9, a CBP officer conducted a secondary inspection of the vehicle. Utilizing advanced non-intrusive inspection technology and the keen senses of CBP canines, officers discovered 15 packages containing a total of 37 pounds of alleged cocaine hidden inside the conveyance.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance and that dedication to the mission coupled with an effective use of technology resulted in the interception of a significant amount of cocaine,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Seizures like these reinforce the importance and necessity of our ongoing border security mission.”

The intercepted narcotics have an estimated street value of $496,879. CBP seized the drugs, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents have launched an investigation into the incident.

This operation underscores the critical role of CBP officers in securing the nation’s borders and preventing the smuggling of illegal substances into the country. The effective use of technology, combined with the expertise and dedication of CBP personnel, continues to safeguard our communities from the threat of drug trafficking.

author avatar
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
See Full Bio
50
Previous article
CBP Officers Seize $240K in Hidden Cash at Pharr International Bridge
Next article
Flight Attendants Use Security Privileges to Smuggle Millions in Drug Money Out of U.S.: Federal Prosecutors
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals