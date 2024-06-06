U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rochester Port of Entry seized various designer items throughout the month of May for bearing counterfeit trademarks, including multiple high-priced watches.

CBP officers inspected several shipments that contained multiple pieces of “designer” clothing, shoes, handbags, and watches. One high-end watch discovered had a value of approximately $1.2 million dollars. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, all the items were determined to be inauthentic and were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. Had these items been genuine, the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of the shipments would have a be approximately $1.6 million dollars.

“Our CBP officers and Import Specialists continue to protect the consumer from these fake products,” said Rochester Port Director Ronald Menz. “Using experience and training, they work hard to intercept these items that defraud the consumer and legitimate business.”