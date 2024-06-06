81.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 6, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCustoms & Immigration

CBP Seizes Counterfeit Designer Goods at Rochester Port of Entry

Counterfeit Watch Worth $1.2 Million Discovered

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Rubber stamp and word fake printed on a paper background with the repeated text authentic. Concept of counterfeit or plagiarism. 3D illustration.
(iStock Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Rochester Port of Entry seized various designer items throughout the month of May for bearing counterfeit trademarks, including multiple high-priced watches.

CBP officers inspected several shipments that contained multiple pieces of “designer” clothing, shoes, handbags, and watches. One high-end watch discovered had a value of approximately $1.2 million dollars. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, all the items were determined to be inauthentic and were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. Had these items been genuine, the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of the shipments would have a be approximately $1.6 million dollars.

“Our CBP officers and Import Specialists continue to protect the consumer from these fake products,” said Rochester Port Director Ronald Menz. “Using experience and training, they work hard to intercept these items that defraud the consumer and legitimate business.”

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
50
Previous article
Del Rio CBP Officers Apprehend Man Wanted on Sexual Offense Against a Child Warrant
Next article
ERO Boston Captures Fugitive Wanted in Russia for Large-Scale Fraud
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals