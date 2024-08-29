CBP Seizes Over $773K in Hard Narcotics at Laredo Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized hard narcotics that totaled over $773,000 in street value over the weekend.

“Officers at the Port of Laredo have heightened their border security posture by maintaining vigilance and detecting suspicious activity,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Through targeted and productive enforcement measures, officers successfully foiled these smuggling attempts, preventing illicit narcotics from entering the U.S.”

The first seizure occurred on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 28-year-old female Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 18.07 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $241,375.

The second seizure occurred on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old female U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. All vehicular traffic at the bridge is enrolled in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) trusted traveler program and the driver was not a SENTRI member. Following a physical, canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 53.79 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, 660 grams of alleged cocaine and 500 grams of alleged black tar heroin within the vehicle. The narcotics combined had an estimated street value of $532,583.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $773,958.

CBP seized the narcotics and two vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested both drivers and initiated criminal investigations.