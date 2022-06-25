CBP Selects Nawar Shora as Senior Community Relations Manager

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of the Commissioner, Office of Intergovernmental Public Liaison has announced the selection of Nawar Shora as a Senior Community Relations Manager.

This newly formed position was created after a recent visit, by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas to Metro Detroit. During his trip Secretary Mayorkas met with leaders from Michigan’s Arab and Muslim American communities to discuss civil rights issues, including the challenges often confronted by members of these communities.

In his new role, Nawar Shora will work to enhance dialogue on relevant CBP policies and operations and help address community concerns and resolve emerging issues. He will also consider the training CBP officers receive on engaging the public.

Mr. Shora has spent his career at the intersection of civil rights and national security. Over the past twenty-one years, Shora has delivered in-person training programs to more than 100,000 professionals, including intelligence analysts, law enforcement officers, university professors and students. He has taught at the FBI Academy, National Counterterrorism Center, Terrorist Screening Center, and numerous other venues.

His work has been recognized by the FBI with the Director’s Community Leadership Award, the DHS Outstanding American by Choice Award, the FBI Exceptional Service in the Public Interest Award, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Leadership Award, the Washington, DC Metro Police Department’s Outstanding and Dedicated Service Award, FBI Community Outreach Training Award, among many more.

The selection of Mr. Shora is a key step to ensure that CBP continues to effectively serve all communities.

Read the announcement at CBP