CBP Temporarily Reducing Hours at Two Ports of Entry in Washington State

Due to a significant reduction in privately owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic along our northern border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will temporarily reduce the hours of operation at two ports of entry in Washington beginning Monday.

With the “essential only” travel restrictions imposed on March 21 in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, cross-border travel has significantly declined. Reducing the hours of operations at ports of entry along both land borders will allow CBP to continue to provide service to these communities as we work to keep our employees safe from exposure and community spread.

The affected ports of entry include: Laurier and Metaline Falls.

The Port of Laurier is currently open from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. The temporary hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Current hours at the Port of Metaline Falls are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The port’s hours will temporarily be reduced to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, seven days a week.

Travelers considered essential should adjust their travel according to the new hours of operation.

These reduced hours will remain in place until April 30, or until the Administration lifts the current travel restrictions. CBP will return to previous hours once the COVID-19 emergency has subsided.

