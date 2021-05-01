CBP to Expand SENTRI-Only Vehicular Traffic Processing Hours at Gateway to the Americas Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations Laredo Port of Entry is planning to implement measures to assist the traveling public with their experience while utilizing SENTRI lanes as a method of travel. As one of its measures, CBP is announcing modifications to expand its SENTRI-only vehicular traffic processing window at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

“In an effort to provide more flexibility and service to our SENTRI program members, we are expanding our SENTRI-only vehicular traffic hours of operation at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge,” said acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.

The Gateway to the Americas Bridge will be processing SENTRI-only vehicular traffic beginning Monday, May 3, from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

Those who enroll in the SENTRI Trusted Traveler Program are afforded the exclusive use of dedicated lanes at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge. CBP currently processes about 4,500 vehicles daily in the SENTRI lanes at Gateway to the Americas Bridge and wait times are much less than the regular vehicle lanes.

The land border port travel restrictions continue to remain in effect thorough May 21 unless amended or rescinded so CBP reminds the traveling public and SENTRI users that their travel needs to adhere to these restrictions.

