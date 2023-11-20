CBP to Launch Competition for Follow-On Professional, Consulting Support BPA

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection within the Department of Homeland Security intends to conduct a full and open competition for a follow-on blanket purchase agreement for professional support and consulting services.

CBP expects the single-award BPA to have a ceiling value of over $100 million and anticipates release of a solicitation by March 2024, according to a notice published Friday on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

Through the BPA, the contractor will provide data analytics, consulting and decision support capabilities for CBP’s Investment Analysis Office to help agency leaders make informed decisions on investments and programs in support of current and future requirements.

