CBP to Temporarily Halt Vehicular Traffic at the Veterans International Bridge During the 21st Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to Honor the 9/11 Attack Victims

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Brownsville Port of Entry would like to advise the traveling public of the temporary stoppage of vehicular traffic at Veterans International Bridge the morning of Sept. 11, during the 21st Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to honor the 9/11 attack victims and the availability of alternate crossing locations via the Gateway International Bridge and the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge.

“We would like the traveling public to know that CBP will continue to process vehicular traffic at the two alternate crossing locations, Gateway International Bridge and the Brownsville and Matamoros International bridge to ensure continuity of operations and traffic flow during the temporary traffic halt at Veterans International Bridge during the remembrance ceremony,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Port of Brownsville.

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., CBP, will temporarily halt all vehicular and commercial bus traffic at Veterans International Bridge in order to host the 9/11 ceremony. Vehicular traffic is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m. CBP encourages the traveling public to make any and all necessary arrangements to cross prior to 6:45 a.m. if they are planning to use the Veterans International Bridge that morning. CBP reminds the public that they may also utilize the Los Indios International Bridge as an alternate route to avoid heavy traffic.

CBP would like to remind the traveling public the importance of obtaining and utilizing their radio frequency identification documents (RFID)-equipped travel documents such as U.S. passport cards and the newer versions (i.e., since 2011) of the border crossing card and resident alien card, to utilize the Ready Lanes and for travelers to have their entry documents ready as they approach the booth to facilitate their processing.

Members of the traveling public can monitor Border Wait Times via this link or at https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html. They may also obtain the BWT app on their smartphone via Apple App Store and Google Play so that they can observe the wait times and make an informed decision on which bridge to use. These wait times are updated on an hourly basis.

Also to avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide at the following link.

