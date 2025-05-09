60.2 F
CBP Trade Leader Outlines Enforcement Priorities at 2025 Leadership Town Hall

By Matt Seldon
Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas detailed U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s multifaceted trade enforcement strategy during the 2025 CBP Trade and Cargo Security Summit Leadership Town Hall, emphasizing the agency’s role in securing supply chains, holding violators accountable, and safeguarding both economic and national security interests.

Thomas, who leads CBP’s Office of Trade, was joined by senior leaders from across the agency’s key operational offices. In her remarks, she highlighted the critical importance of interagency collaboration in enforcing trade laws, ensuring compliance, and facilitating the lawful flow of goods into the United States.

Learn about the Office of Trade here.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

