Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Susan S. Thomas detailed U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s multifaceted trade enforcement strategy during the 2025 CBP Trade and Cargo Security Summit Leadership Town Hall, emphasizing the agency’s role in securing supply chains, holding violators accountable, and safeguarding both economic and national security interests.

Thomas, who leads CBP’s Office of Trade, was joined by senior leaders from across the agency’s key operational offices. In her remarks, she highlighted the critical importance of interagency collaboration in enforcing trade laws, ensuring compliance, and facilitating the lawful flow of goods into the United States.

