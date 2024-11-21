CBP Trade Regulatory Audit Directorate Opens Laredo Field Office to Strengthen U.S. Trade Law Compliance

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Trade Regulatory Audit Directorate announced that its Laredo Field Office has been instated, providing data and financial analysis expertise to assess U.S. trade law compliance and support civil and criminal investigations by CBP and partner federal agencies of trade law violations.

“We are proud to formally announce that CBP’s Trade Regulatory Audit Directorate has inaugurated its own Laredo Field Office,” said Executive Director Anibal Marrero, Trade Regulatory Audit, CBP Office of Trade. “Our Laredo team, led by Field Director Carlos R. Martinez and a team of auditors will lend vital forensic accounting and data analysis within the trade space to assess and ensure compliance with U.S. trade law and also support ongoing civil and criminal investigations of complex trade violations to safeguard and protect the revenue of the U.S.”

CBP’s Trade Regulatory Audit (TRA) Division is comprised of Field Offices throughout the United States that conduct audits, provide other professional services, and serve as subject matter experts in key areas of specialization. TRA uses a risk-based approach to assess compliance with trade laws and regulations, while collaborating with other U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) components, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security Investigations and Partner Government Agencies (PGAs), as appropriate.

Through audits and other professional services, CBP protects government revenue, provides informed compliance to the trade community while presenting a deterrent to future violators, protects domestic industries from unfair trade practices, and facilitates legitimate trade. TRA conducts audits, including Focused Assessments, and other professional services.

The original announcement can be found here.