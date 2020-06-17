CBP Training Academies Reopen This Week

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will resume training operations at multiple facilities this week. Trainees have arrived and basic training is slated to begin June 17.

Employee health and safety are the top agency concerns. CBP academies have made adjustments to training processes and protocols based on guidance from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Centers For Disease Control, to mitigate COVID-19 health risks to trainees and instructors while ensuring CBP’s Office of Training and Development’s mission continues. Changes to health and safety protocols include social distancing, continuous monitoring, and use of personal protective equipment.

“Rest assured that CBP is taking a safe, measured approach, to effectively and efficiently get these men and women out to their duty locations to continue CBP’s critical mission, “ said CBP acting Commissioner Mark Morgan. “We appreciate the trainees’ resilience and perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to the completion of their training.”

The U.S. Border Patrol conducts its training in Artesia, New Mexico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations and Air and Marine Operations conduct their basic training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia. CBP’s Trade and Cargo Academy is in Charleston, South Carolina.

