CBP Uncovers Fentanyl in Flatbed Trailer in California’s Largest Seizure of the Fiscal Year

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered 361 pounds of fentanyl and cocaine hidden within a flatbed trailer.

On the morning of August 9, CBP officers encountered a 44-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer with an empty flatbed trailer applying for entry from Mexico into the United States at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility. The driver, a valid border crossing card holder, was referred for further examination by CBP officers along with the tractor -trailer.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the tractor-trailer, revealing anomalies. A CBP K-9 team responded and screened the flatbed trailer alerting officers to the presence of narcotics.

After an intensive examination, CBP officers discovered packages hidden in a non-factory compartment within the frame of the flatbed trailer. A total of 77 packages of cocaine weighing 227.96 pounds and 50 packages of fentanyl powder weighing 133.60 pounds were extracted by CBP officers.

“This record-setting seizure is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking.” stated Rosa Hernandez CBP Port Director for the Area Ports of Otay Mesa. “Concealing such a staggering quantity of fentanyl and cocaine within a flatbed trailer shows the lengths traffickers will go and further showcases the exceptional vigilance and hard work our officers perform on a daily basis.”

The subject was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics, semi-truck, and trailer were seized by CBP officers.