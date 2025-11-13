CBP Urges Caution Against Counterfeit Products During Holiday Shopping Season

As the holiday shopping season approaches, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is advising consumers to remain alert for counterfeit products that may pose health, safety, and economic risks.

“CBP is on the front line of stopping illicit goods from entering the country,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, of CBP’s Office of Field Operations. “It is crucial that shoppers understand that buying cheap, inauthentic goods is not victimless. It can cause harm to those you care about because of toxic materials and can even fund criminal activities.”

According to CBP, counterfeit goods are often sold online and may include fake medications, cosmetics, toys, fashion accessories, electronics, and auto parts. These products can fail to meet safety standards and may negatively impact legitimate businesses.

In fiscal year 2025, CBP reported seizing nearly 79 million counterfeit items with an estimated Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value of more than $7.3 billion, had the goods been genuine. Among the most common items seized were clothing, consumer electronics, toys, and pharmaceuticals.

“It is against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise, and individual consumers may be liable for penalties or fines even if ordered by mistake,” said Susan S. Thomas, Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Trade. “Don’t be fooled by counterfeits and use due diligence when making purchases.”

CBP encourages consumers to take the following steps to avoid counterfeit products:

Purchase from reputable and secure websites.

Research sellers and products before buying.

Be cautious of deals that appear unusually low-priced.

Inspect packaging and labeling for errors or missing safety seals.

Report counterfeit goods to CBP’s Trade Violations Reporting platform or the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center.

The original announcement can be found here.