CBP’s Baltimore Director of Field Operations Beverly Good Dies at Age 52

Director of Field Operations (DFO) Beverly Good passed away on January 28, 2021. The circumstances of her passing were reviewed by an executive panel and the CBP Commissioner who agreed that her death occurred in the line of duty. DFO Good will be remembered for her diligent service to the nation and for her bravery in the face of danger.

Ms. Good was a career member of the Senior Executive Service and served as the Director, Field Operations, Baltimore. Prior to this position, she served as Port Director for the Port of El Paso, where she directed over 1,000 employees. In this role, Ms. Good established the Perseverance, Research, Intelligence, Mandatory Enforcement Targeting and Analysis Unit (PRIME), which was a collaborative effort with law enforcement partners to strengthen counter-network capabilities.

The @CBP Port of #Atlanta and the Atlanta Field Office welcomed home @DFOBaltimore Beverly Good. Amazing showing of honor by our uniformed personnel as we send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and #CBP colleagues. @ATLairport #EOW pic.twitter.com/fDp2IUu1LC — Director of Field Operations Don Yando (@DFOAtlanta) February 6, 2021

Ms. Good served as Port Director at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston, Texas from 2013 to 2014. While serving as Port Director of Houston, Ms. Good implemented Automated Passport Control kiosks to decrease wait times for U.S. citizens arriving internationally. Previously, Ms. Good served as Assistant Port Director for Tactical Operations at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry, where she oversaw all enforcement operations at San Ysidro, the nation’s busiest land border port of entry, and Otay Mesa. At Headquarters, Ms. Good served as Director of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and Chief of the Automated Biometric Identification (IDENT) System. She was instrumental in the integration of IDENT with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s fingerprint system, allowing CBP Officers to access biometric data to determine passenger

DFO Good started her Federal law enforcement career with the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service in 1991 as an Inspector at the Los Angeles International Airport. She graduated from West Georgia College with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication, and was a graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School, where she earned a Master’s Degree in Homeland Security and Defense Studies.

