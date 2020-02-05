CBP’s Laredo Port of Entry Announces Modifications to SENTRI-Only Vehicular Traffic Processing Times

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Laredo Port of Entry continues to make necessary arrangements to implement facilitation measures to assist the traveling public with their experience while crossing one of the busiest land border ports in the country. As one of its measures, CBP is announcing modifications to its SENTRI-only vehicular traffic processing window at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge.

“The Laredo Port of Entry implements measures to continue facilitating the flow of vehicular traffic,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These modifications to our SENTRI-only traffic vehicle processing window ensure that our Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) participants are granted times that are convenient and beneficial to their daily travels.”

The Gateway to the Americas Bridge will be processing SENTRI-only vehicular traffic beginning Monday, February 3 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. as well as 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Weekend hours for SENTRI-only traffic will remain from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The bridge will remain operational for both SENTRI and Ready Lane traffic at all other times.

Those who enroll in the SENTRI TTP are afforded the exclusive use of dedicated lanes at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge. CBP currently processes about 4,000 vehicles daily in the SENTRI lanes at Gateway to the Americas Bridge and wait times are much less than the regular vehicle lanes.

To avoid any potential delays or fines due to travelers bringing prohibited/restricted agricultural items, CBP encourages travelers to declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon arrival and before making their journey to consult the Know Before You Go guide at the following link.

