CBP’s Spring 2023 Virtual Career Expo Aims to Bring More Women into Law Enforcement

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is hosting a Spring 2023 Virtual Career Expo on Wednesday, April 19th.

CBP is seeking men and women for entry-level and experienced law enforcement and professional staff positions across the agency. Interested applicants can discuss career options with CBP recruiters and attend live group presentations to learn more about the hiring process.

Notably in October 2022, CBP signed on to the 30×30 Initiative to increase the representation of women in law enforcement within its ranks so that it is not only more reflective of the people it serves, but also a more inclusive workplace. At the Spring 2023 Career Expo CBP will have dedicated female recruiters to support female applicants interested in a career with CBP.

“CBP recognizes the critical skills that women bring to law enforcement and continues to explore new ways to increase female representation among its ranks, said Assistant Commissioner for Human Resources Management, Andrea Bright. “In addition to our marketing and advertising campaigns, CBP has also engaged several female-focused organizations, including Women in Federal Law Enforcement, in support of this initiative.”

As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, CBP is charged with protecting the American people, safeguarding our borders, and enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity. On a typical day, CBP will conduct operations in 48 countries, 328 ports of entry, 135 Border Patrol stations, and 74 Air and Marine Operations locations.

For interested military veterans, CBP is one of only two federal agencies to be named to the 2021 “10 Best Companies for Veterans” list, compiled by Monster.com. Veterans account for almost 26 percent of all new hires and more than 28 percent of CBP’s total workforce.

Read more at CBP