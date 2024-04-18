60.3 F
Chicago CBP Seizes Over a Ton of Drug-Making Chemicals

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(CBP Photo)

A shipment containing over 1,000 pounds of unidentified powder were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Chicago on April 11.

CBP officers, with the help of Narcotic Detection Dog Aldo, detained 26 boxes of unknown powders which were concealed within bags. A sample of the powder was sent to CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services for evaluation. There were two types of powder in the shipment. The first powder was identified as BMK methyl Glycidate, a precursor in the synthesis for P2P methamphetamine while the other powder was identified as Benzocaine, a cutting agent for cocaine. The shipment was arriving from Shenzhen, China and was heading to a location in Wood Dale, Chicago. The shipment was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and is pending investigation.

“Our ability to collect intelligence and the experience and knowledge of our officers were key in stopping these shipments,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “Transnational criminals exploit dependencies and addictions to sell their illicit goods. Our officers are trained to identify shipments that contain these potentially dangerous substances and will continue to work to keep private citizens and their families safe.”

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
