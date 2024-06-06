81.3 F
Chinese Woman Arrested for Unlawful Entry at Buffalo’s International Railroad Bridge

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
On May 25, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station successfully disrupted a smuggling event, resulting in the arrest of a woman attempting to enter the United States from Canada via the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo, New York.

Border Patrol agents observed the woman, later identified as a Chinese national, walking across the railroad bridge and entering a vehicle waiting on the U.S. side. Acting swiftly, Border Patrol agents, in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, intercepted the vehicle and apprehended both the woman and the male driver.

The woman was charged with unlawful entry into the United States and subsequently returned to Canada. The male driver, suspected of being involved in the smuggling operation, was arrested and is currently awaiting prosecution.

“The smuggling of people and contraband across the border is a serious crime that puts others at great risk of injury or death, especially in unsafe areas such as railroad bridges and the river,” said Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin of the U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector. “Border Patrol agents stand vigilant against criminals who seek to profit without regard to the safety of others and the community.”

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Border Patrol agents in securing the nation’s borders and preventing illegal activities. The Buffalo Sector remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of the border region, utilizing enhanced surveillance and coordinated efforts with CBP to disrupt and prevent smuggling operations.

Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
