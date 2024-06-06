On May 25, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station successfully disrupted a smuggling event, resulting in the arrest of a woman attempting to enter the United States from Canada via the International Railroad Bridge in Buffalo, New York.

Border Patrol agents observed the woman, later identified as a Chinese national, walking across the railroad bridge and entering a vehicle waiting on the U.S. side. Acting swiftly, Border Patrol agents, in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, intercepted the vehicle and apprehended both the woman and the male driver.

The woman was charged with unlawful entry into the United States and subsequently returned to Canada. The male driver, suspected of being involved in the smuggling operation, was arrested and is currently awaiting prosecution.

“The smuggling of people and contraband across the border is a serious crime that puts others at great risk of injury or death, especially in unsafe areas such as railroad bridges and the river,” said Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin of the U.S. Border Patrol Buffalo Sector. “Border Patrol agents stand vigilant against criminals who seek to profit without regard to the safety of others and the community.”

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Border Patrol agents in securing the nation’s borders and preventing illegal activities. The Buffalo Sector remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of the border region, utilizing enhanced surveillance and coordinated efforts with CBP to disrupt and prevent smuggling operations.