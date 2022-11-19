45.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 18, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasBorder SecurityFederal Pages

Chris Dodd Appointed as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas

He will also support the work currently being done by Vice President Harris, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, USAID, and others.

By Homeland Security Today

Former Senator Chris Dodd will serve as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, following up on his role as Special Advisor for the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June.  Senator Dodd will help advance the implementation of key initiatives President Biden announced at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, spanning economic cooperation, migration, health, human rights, food security, as well as other priorities. He will also support the work currently being done by Vice President Harris, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, USAID, and others. Additionally, he will support preparations for the upcoming Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver in April 2023.

In his decades as a dedicated public servant, starting as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic and through his time on the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, Senator Dodd has built trust with many of our partners in the Western Hemisphere. He is uniquely qualified to continue delivering the message President Biden conveyed at the Summit of the Americas, namely that countries in the hemisphere must tackle our shared challenges together, in a coordinated manner, to build a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future for the people of the Americas.

Read more at the State Department 

Previous articleCISA, NSA, and ODNI Release Guidance for Customers on Securing the Software Supply Chain
Next articleBuffalo Man Charged with Throwing Brick at FBI’s Window
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals